AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 827,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 10,902,200 shares.The stock last traded at $50.84 and had previously closed at $50.83.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

The stock has a market cap of $133.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

