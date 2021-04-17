Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Atlas worth $16,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 153,097 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 495,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Atlas by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 285,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATCO stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on ATCO shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

