Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $69.95. 1,885,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,495. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

