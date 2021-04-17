Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The firm had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth $19,944,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



