AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$46.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.17.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$41.37 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$42.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -151.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.96.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$871.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.0499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.