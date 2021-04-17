Autogrill (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Trading Down 3.6%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05.

Autogrill Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATGSF)

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 4,000 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorways, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

