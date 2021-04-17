Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 39,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 21,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 17,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP stock opened at $191.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.79. The firm has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

