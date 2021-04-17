Autonio (NIOX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $974,922.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $28.27 million and approximately $974,922.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00073774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.25 or 0.00299723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.78 or 0.00767640 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00024430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,775.93 or 0.99948336 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.24 or 0.00853917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Buying and Selling Autonio

