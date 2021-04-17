Autus Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.51. 4,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.86. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.62 and a fifty-two week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

