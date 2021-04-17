Autus Asset Management LLC Has $14.73 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.7% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.68.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $415.68. 9,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,362. The company has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.42 and a twelve month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

