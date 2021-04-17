Autus Asset Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

