Avalanche Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $35.37 or 0.00057655 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.55 billion and approximately $394.60 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.35 or 0.00347763 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00024697 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,243.56 or 0.03657070 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,772,082 coins and its circulating supply is 128,606,047 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

