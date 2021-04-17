Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 625.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares during the period. Avaya comprises 1.1% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Avaya worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,595,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,151,000 after buying an additional 543,239 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,673,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,890,000.

Avaya stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. 5,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

