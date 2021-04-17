Axie Infinity Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $329.86 million and approximately $57.99 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for approximately $7.63 or 0.00012324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00068298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $455.13 or 0.00735511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00087087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032960 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Axie Infinity is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,253,284 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

