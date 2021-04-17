Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Axos Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Axos Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

