Baader Bank Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €99.29 ($116.82).

ZAL opened at €91.56 ($107.72) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €87.42. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

