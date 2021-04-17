BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 84,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,191. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,266 shares of company stock worth $9,428,486. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

