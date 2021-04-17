Bank of America Begins Coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek acquired 88,235 shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.