Barclays Raises Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $64.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $62.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after buying an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,066,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $123,291,000 after buying an additional 114,481 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

