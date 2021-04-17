Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.55% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSET. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,774.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 118,834 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti lifted their target price on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $255.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

