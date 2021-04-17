Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Up 55.4% in March

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 386,900 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth $3,538,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.56. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.52. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

