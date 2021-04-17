Bay Rivers Group Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bay Rivers Group decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 582.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $181,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $276.39. 1,125,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.07 and a 52-week high of $276.55.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.