Bay Rivers Group Has $3.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after acquiring an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after buying an additional 92,522 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.58. 516,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

