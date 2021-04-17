BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get BBQ alerts:

Shares of BBQ stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $104.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. BBQ has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $441,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.