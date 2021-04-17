Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

NYSE:BDX opened at $260.94 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

