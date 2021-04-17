Beer Money Hits Market Cap of $267,825.18 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $267,825.18 and $3,123.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00068410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.27 or 0.00713023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00086616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00038844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00032900 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,225,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

