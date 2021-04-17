Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

BEG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 122.20 ($1.60). 142,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. The company has a market capitalization of £184.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.40. Begbies Traynor Group has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 123.80 ($1.62). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 99.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is -5.60%.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.