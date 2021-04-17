Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.36% from the stock’s current price.

STTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shattuck Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

