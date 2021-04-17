BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $118.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BNTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of -75.77 and a beta of -1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.21. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $140.79.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 207.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 27.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BioNTech by 328.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 76,131 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $752,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

