Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Trading Up 15.4%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) was up 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 255,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 128,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

About Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.