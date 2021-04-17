BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 16% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $11,778.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.28 or 0.00460169 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.51 or 0.00181437 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00202701 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001526 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 99.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,213,922,055 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

