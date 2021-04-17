Bitrue Coin (BTR) Market Cap Hits $41.12 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $41.12 million and $11.00 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00067872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.71 or 0.00733382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00087313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001059 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

BTR is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue.

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

