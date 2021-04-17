BIZZCOIN Market Capitalization Tops $2.28 Million (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. BIZZCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $127,384.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BIZZCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00068298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $455.13 or 0.00735511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00087087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032960 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001022 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Profile

BIZZ is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,755,725 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

BIZZCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIZZCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIZZCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.