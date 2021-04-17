Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BKI. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a positive rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.24.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE BKI opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.09. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.