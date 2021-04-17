Blackmoon (BMC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $434.00

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $434.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blackmoon has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Blackmoon coin can now be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00068794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.03 or 0.00714583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00086726 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00038802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00032910 BTC.

Blackmoon Coin Profile

BMC is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

