BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Decreased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $762.92.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $817.84 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $444.84 and a 52-week high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $740.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $698.82. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

