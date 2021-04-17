BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00 at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $858.23.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $811.45 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $444.84 and a 52 week high of $827.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $742.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $700.12. The firm has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

