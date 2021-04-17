Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of BRBS stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, March 17th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, April 30th.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.