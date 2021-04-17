Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

BCC stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 145.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

