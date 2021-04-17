BOMB Price Up 27.8% Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $271,170.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $3.96 or 0.00006475 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,873.04 or 0.99497175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00042752 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00134601 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000986 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005207 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

