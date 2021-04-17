Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,474.88

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2,474.88 and last traded at $2,474.77, with a volume of 20449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,404.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,277.87.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,352.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,091.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Booking by 8,402.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

