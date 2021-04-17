Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Stake Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWB. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. Research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

