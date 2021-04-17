Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.76.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Brinker International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brinker International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

