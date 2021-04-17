Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions also reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $155.57. 638,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $105.25 and a twelve month high of $159.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.