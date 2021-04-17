Brokerages Anticipate CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to post $157.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.90 million and the lowest is $156.30 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $147.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $648.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $646.70 million to $653.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $694.65 million, with estimates ranging from $686.80 million to $703.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.56.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.34. The stock had a trading volume of 253,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,055. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

