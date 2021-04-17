Brokerages Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.46. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

FGBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

FGBI stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

