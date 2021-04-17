Brokerages Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report $3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.70 and the lowest is $3.55. KLA reported earnings of $2.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $13.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.34 to $13.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.97 to $15.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.81.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $338.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a twelve month low of $147.46 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

