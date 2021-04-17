Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will post sales of $13.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $8.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $71.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $73.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $110.37 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQNS traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.85. 328,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,378. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $207.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.96. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

