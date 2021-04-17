Brokerages Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.62 Million

Brokerages expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to report sales of $111.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.96 million and the highest is $116.00 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $152.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $479.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.24 million to $487.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $535.40 million, with estimates ranging from $510.54 million to $550.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,488 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 139,732 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLB remained flat at $$27.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 196,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

