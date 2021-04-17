Brokerages Expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Post $0.94 EPS

Brokerages expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,163,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

